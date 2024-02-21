Kakko scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Stars.

The 23-year-old winger gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, taking advantage of the open ice during a 4-on-4 situation and going top shelf on Scott Wedgewood from the faceoff dot. Kakko hasn't had a multi-point performance all season, but he has found his way onto the scoresheet in five straight games and has four goals and seven points in the last nine contests. The second overall pick in the 2019 Draft has yet to put together a breakout campaign in the NHL, but he might be heating up for the stretch run.