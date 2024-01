Kakko (lower body) was activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Sunday against Washington, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Kakko had been seeing the majority of his playing time alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider prior to missing the past 21 contests. The 22-year-old Kakko has two goals, one assist, 23 shots on net and seven blocked shots over 20 appearances this season.