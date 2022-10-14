Kakko utilized his playmaking skills to score his first goal, highlighting the Rangers' 7-3 victory over the Wild on Thursday.

Kakko converted on an artistic goal Thursday. He skated behind the net, before surging forward to make a power move and flicking a shot past a bewildered Marc-Andre Fleury. The artistic goal gave the Rangers a 6-2 advantage. With 27 goals in 159 career games with the Rangers, Kakko has yet to fulfill his status as the 2019 No. 2 overall draft pick. If Kakko needed more confidence, Thursday's goal should provide the 21-year-old right winger with a boost.