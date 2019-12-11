Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Records power-play helper
Kakko produced a power-play assist and a team-high eight shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.
Kakko had the secondary assist on Artemi Panarin's tally in the final minute of the game. Somewhat quietly, Kakko has 14 points in 28 contests, including four assists over his last six games. The second-overall pick from 2019 isn't overwhelming teams with offense, but he's no slouch either. The 18-year-old can be trusted for depth scoring in fantasy circles.
