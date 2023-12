Per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today, coach Peter Laviolette said that Kakko (lower body) has skated on his own three or four times.

Kakko was injured Nov. 27 versus Buffalo and has missed the last 10 games. Kakko is off to a tough start, as he has only two goals and three points in 20 games. The second-overall pick in 2019, Kakkp has been a disappointment thus far in his NHL career.