Kakko (illness) scored the overtime winner and added a trio of assists in Monday's 4-3 win over Minnesota at the prospect tournament in Traverse City.

Kakko's debut in North America lived up to its lofty billing, as he assisted on each of New York's goals in regulation before potting the winner in OT. He dominated a men's league and Finland this past season, and other prospects didn't fare any better at slowing him down here, so Kakko will now set his sights on delivering against NHL competition.