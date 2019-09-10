Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Returns in style
Kakko (illness) scored the overtime winner and added a trio of assists in Monday's 4-3 win over Minnesota at the prospect tournament in Traverse City.
Kakko's debut in North America lived up to its lofty billing, as he assisted on each of New York's goals in regulation before potting the winner in OT. He dominated a men's league and Finland this past season, and other prospects didn't fare any better at slowing him down here, so Kakko will now set his sights on delivering against NHL competition.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.