Kakko (illness) was back at practice Monday, Vince Z Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

After missing Saturday's clash with Florida due to illness, Kakko was back on the ice Monday, which clears the way for him to suit up versus Washington on Wednesday. The rookie winger appears to have settled into the NHL game, as he racked up five goals in his last seven outings. The Finn figures to be back in a top-six role and should factor heavily on the power play as well.