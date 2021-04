Kakko scored a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 8-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Kakko helped set up New York's fifth goal in the second period, then scored the sixth in the third. He displayed excellent hand-eye coordination on the goal, deflecting in a point shot that first deflected off a Penguins defenseman. It was Kakko's first power-play point of the season, and he has totaled six goals and three assists in 31 appearances.