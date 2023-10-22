Kakko scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

The goal was Kakko's 100th career point (45 tallies, 55 helpers), a mark he achieved in 244 contests. The marker also stood as the game-winner in the contest. The 22-year-old winger is off to a bit of a slow start despite seeing time on the top line at even strength. He has two points, 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through five appearances.