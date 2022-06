Kakko scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Kakko buried a feed from Adam Fox to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the first period. The goal was Kakko's first since Game 3 of New York's opening-round series against Pittsburgh. The 22-year-old winger now has five points in the postseason (two goals, three assists) after recording an assist in each of his previous two contests.