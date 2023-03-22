Kakko tallied a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kakko gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead midway through the third period, working his way to the front of the net before burying a loose puck. It's Kakko's first goal since Feb. 25 and just his third point in 11 games since the start of March. The 22-year-old winger has shown potential early in his NHL career, but he's yet to provide the offensive consistency that the Rangers and fantasy managers would like. Kakko now has 13 goals and 21 assists through 71 games this season.