Kakko found the back of the net in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against New Jersey.

Kakko scored at 14:05 of the third period to even the game at 3-3. He has six markers and 10 points in 30 contests this season. Kakko was the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, but he's still struggling to find his way in the NHL. The 21-year-old was limited to seven goals and 18 points in 43 contests last season, and his offensive pace is even lower so far in 2022-23.