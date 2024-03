Kakko scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over St. Louis.

Kakko put the finishing touches on the Rangers' shutout victory, burying a rebound on the power-play to extend the lead to 4-0 in the third period. The goal was Kakko's first point in six games, though he continued to play a solid two-way game on New York's third line. The 23-year-old Kakko is up to eight goals and 12 points through 42 games this season.