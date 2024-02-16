Watch Now:

Kakko scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over Montreal.

Kakko put the finishing touch on the Rangers' offensive outburst Thursday, skating through the Habs' defense before beating Sam Montembeault with a writer to extend New York's lead to 7-3 midway through the third period. The 23-year-old Kakko now has points in three straight games and six points (four goals, two assists) in 13 contests since returning from a 21-game stint on IR. While he's been limited to primarily a third-line role, Kakko's demonstrated some chemistry with Will Cuylle and Jonny Brodzinski on the third line. Kakko's up to six goals and nine points through 33 games this season.

