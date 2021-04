Kakko netted two goals in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Kakko tallied at even-strength in the first period to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. He added a power-play goal in the third as insurance. The Finn is up to eight goals, 16 points, 74 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 42 contests. He's on roughly the same pace as last year when he has 23 points in 66 outings.