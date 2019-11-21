Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Second straight two-point game
Kakko had a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 defeat of the Capitals.
Kaako had a hand in both of Artemi Panarin's power-play goals, the second of which served as the game-winner. Wednesday's two-assist effort came after Kaako had scored two goals in his previous game last Tuesday (with a game missed due to illness in between). The 18-year-old rookie now has six goals and 10 points in his first 17 NHL games.
