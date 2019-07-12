Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Signs entry-level contract

Kakko signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Thursday.

Kakko went second overall in the 2019 draft after the Devils selected Jack Hughes with the No. 1 pick, but he was considered by many to be the most NHL-ready player in this year's class, and should be able to step in and produce at a high-end level from day one with the Rangers. The 18-year-old Finn will likely slot into a top-six role and a spot on New York's first power-play unit from the get-go, and should be considered a high-upside selection in re-draft formats, and a player to build around in dynasty settings.