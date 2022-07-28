Kakko agreed to terms on a two-year, $4.2 million contract with the Rangers on Thursday.

Kakko recorded just one goal in his last 16 games of the season, all in the playoffs, while adding just six assists along the way. Perhaps more concerning regarding that end-of-year slump is the fact that the Finn registered just 21 shots over that stretch which no doubt factored into his inability to find the back of the net. The 2019 first-round pick's regular-season goal total has dropped every year he has been in the league, including missing the 20-point threshold in back-to-back outings.