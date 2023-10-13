Kakko had three shots and a plus-1 rating across 14:34 TOI in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Kakko skated on the top line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider at even strength. The second overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft also led the team with 2:51 TOI on the power play Wednesday, though that usage is deceiving, as Kakko and the Rangers' second power-play unit saw extensive ice time on a man-advantage opportunity that spanned the final 1:06 of the third period with the game well in hand. Despite his quiet performance Opening Night, Kakko's top-line role has him in position to build on last season's career highs of 18 goals and 40 points.