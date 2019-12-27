Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Slated for return Friday
Kakko (undisclosed) is in line to rejoin the lineup Friday against the Hurricanes, Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Journal News reports.
Kakko hit a slow patch in the four games prior to his injury, going pointless with a minus-2 rating over that span and a minus-four rating in the final two contests. That doesn't mean he's been useless from a fantasy standpoint, as the rookie winger has totaled 14 points (six goals, eight assists) over the first 32 games. While he may not fit the bill of a mainstay in some fantasy formats, the rookie could be headed for a number of fantasy-relevant campaigns in the future and will presumably get plenty of run on a Rangers club that's not ready to compete this season.
