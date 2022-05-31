Kakko notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Kakko set up Filip Chytil's response goal in the third period. The helper snapped an eight-game point drought for Kakko, who has just three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 playoff contests. The 21-year-old winger is unlikely to see more than bottom-six usage given his lack of offense. He's added 22 shots on net and a minus-2 rating as part of the Rangers' "Kid Line" with Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere.