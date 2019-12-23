Rangers' Kaapo Kakko: Still out Monday
Kakko (undisclosed) will not suit up for Monday's contest in Philadelphia, Vince Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Kakko will miss his second straight game after blocking a shot during last Friday's tilt against the Maple Leafs. It's unclear how serious the injury is but the Rangers may be holding the rookie forward out as a precaution with the holiday break coming up. Kakko's next chance to suit up will be Friday against the Hurricanes.
