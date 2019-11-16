Play

Kakko (illness) did not take the ice for warmup and will miss Saturday's game against the Panthers, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Kakko will miss a second game after sitting out Thursday's game due to illness. The 18-year-old, luckily, now has three days off between games, so Kakko should be good to go Wednesday when the Capitals visit the Big Apple.

