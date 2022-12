Kakko scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kakko was shuffled up to the top line for this game and made an impact just 6:49 in when he deflected home a K'Andre Miller shot. The tally snapped a seven-game point drought for Kakko, who has largely been ineffective after looking to have made some progress on offense in last spring's playoffs. The 21-year-old is up to five goals, four assists, 50 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 28 outings.