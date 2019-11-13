Kakko scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season in a 3-2 overtime win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Kakko opened the scoring at the 6:42 mark of the first period, putting home his fourth goal of the 2019-20 campaign. The 18-year-old then ended things in overtime with his fifth of the season. The youngster's game remains a work in progress at the NHL level, with Kakko carrying a minus-10 rating through 16 games, but there's no denying that the Rangers' first-round pick in 2019, with time, will be a difference-maker at this level.