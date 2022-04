Kakko dished out two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Kakko had a hand in Filip Chytil's second-period tally and Dryden Hunt's third-period marker. Chytil's goal opened the scoring and Hunt's broke a 2-2 tie. Injuries limited Kakko to just 43 games in the regular season, and he totaled 18 points.