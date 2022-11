Kakko collected two assists in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

The 21-year-old put together his first multi-point performance of the season, but the rest of the Rangers didn't show much jump and let the game slip away in the third period. Kakko is still having trouble living up to his billing as the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, and through 12 contests he has only two goals and five points despite consistent ice time in the top six for New York.