Kakko (lower body) is back at practice Thursday, albeit in a non-contact jersey, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Kakko has been out of action since Nov. 27 versus the Sabres and this is another step in his eventual return to action. Kakko has been a huge disappointment this season, as he has only two goals and an assist in 20 games, not what you would expect from a 22-year-old forward who was taken second overall in the 2019 Draft.