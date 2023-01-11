Miller logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Miller got the Rangers on the board in the second period, beating Marc-Andre Fleury on a breakaway. He'd add an assist in the third on Filip Chytil's goal. Miller extended his point streak to four games, logging two goals and four assists in that span. The 22-year-old defenseman has had a breakout season offensively, setting a new career-high with 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 42 games. He's added 88 hits and 51 blocked shots while averaging 22:13 of ice time.