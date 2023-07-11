Miller signed a two-year, $7.744 million contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Miller was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level deal. The 23-year-old blueliner compiled nine goals, 43 points, 113 shots on net, 105 blocked shots and 162 hits in 79 games last season. Miller has become an integral part of New York's top-four defense group while developing a strong two-way presence on the ice.