Miller had an assist, two shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Miller got the secondary helper on Artemi Panarin's empty-netter, which capped the scoring. The helper was Miller's third in his last five games, but he hasn't posted a multi-point game or scored a goal since a two-goal, three-point offensive outburst against the Capitals on Dec. 27. Miller occasionally shows flashes of brilliance offensively, but his lack of a signature performance over the last two months is due in part to lack of opportunities on the power play -- all but one of Miller's 23 points this season have come at even strength, and the other was scored shorthanded.