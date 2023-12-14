Miller (personal) is on the ice for Thursday's practice, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Miller missed Tuesday's loss to Toronto due to a personal matter, but the fact that he's back at practice Thursday suggests he should be back in the lineup for Friday's game against Anaheim. He's notched five goals and 12 points through 26 games this season.
