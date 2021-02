The Rangers activated Miller from the taxi squad and he's expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Boston, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Miller continues to shift between the taxi squad and active roster in a cap-saving measure, as he's suited up in every game this season. The 21-year-old has four points, 16 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 11 games. He'll slot in on the second pair with Jacob Trouba for the contest.