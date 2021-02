Miller was added to the active roster via the taxi squad and is expected to suit up in Thursday's game against Washington, CBS sports reports.

Miller was shifted back to the taxi squad to save some cap room, but he'll return to business as usual in the lineup. The 21-year-old has gotten off to a good start in his first NHL season, racking up four points and a plus-7 rating through nine games. He's expected to be paired with Jacob Trouba on the second defensive pair for Thursday's game.