Miller is with the Rangers for Phase 3 training camp but won't be eligible to play in the postseason.
Per the CBA extension, Miller can skate with the team for training camp; however, he won't be allowed to play in any games. Heading into the 2020-21 campaign, the University of Wisconsin product should be capable of securing a spot on the 23-man roster, though his ice time could be limited.
