Miller recorded a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Miller snapped a three-game drought with secondary helpers on goals by Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin in this contest. The 23-year-old Miller led the Rangers with 21:58 of ice time, and he's seen 20-plus minutes in all five contests this season. He's earned three assists, five shots on net, three hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in a second-pairing role. Miller had 43 points in 79 outings in a breakout 2022-23 campaign.