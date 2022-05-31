Miller logged an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Miller helped out on Ryan Strome's second-period tally, which ended up as the game-winner. The assist was Miller's first point in the seven-game second-round series. The 22-year-old defenseman has five points, 28 hits, 16 blocked shots, 16 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 14 playoff outings as part of the Rangers' top four on defense.