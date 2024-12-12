Miller (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Sabres, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what caused Miller's exit from the contest. The 24-year-old defenseman should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. If he can't play Saturday versus the Kings, Connor Mackey could enter the lineup.
