Miller picked up a goal and three assists in the University of Wisconsin's 8-5 win over Penn State on Saturday.

A converted forward who started playing defense just a couple seasons ago, Miller has been one of college hockey's brightest stars as a freshman. He now has 15 points in 16 games for the Badgers and he is logging heavy minutes in all situations. It's early, but the Rangers may have gotten a potential two-way star at 22nd overall this past June.