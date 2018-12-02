Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Dominating in freshman season at Wisconsin
Miller picked up a goal and three assists in the University of Wisconsin's 8-5 win over Penn State on Saturday.
A converted forward who started playing defense just a couple seasons ago, Miller has been one of college hockey's brightest stars as a freshman. He now has 15 points in 16 games for the Badgers and he is logging heavy minutes in all situations. It's early, but the Rangers may have gotten a potential two-way star at 22nd overall this past June.
