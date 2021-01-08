Coach David Quinn said after Thursday's scrimmage that Miller is playing his way into the lineup with a strong training camp, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

After praising Miller's performance in Thursday's scrimmage, Quinn didn't mince his words when asked if Miller's playing himself into the lineup, responding with a resounding "Yes he is". The left side of the Rangers' defense is uncertain beyond second-year player Ryan Lindgren, and Miller appears set to fill one of the other two slots. The 22nd overall pick in the 2018 draft used his 6-foot-5 frame to bully opponents off the puck for Wisconsin in the NCAA last season, and he's a terrific skater for his size, so Miller has all the physical tools to excel as a shutdown defenseman.