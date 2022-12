Miller produced an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Miller set up a Kaapo Kakko goal in the first period. With a goal and five assists over his last 10 games, this has been one of Miller's best stretches as an NHLer. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 10 points, 42 shots on net, 57 hits, 33 blocked shots, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 28 contests -- he's halfway to matching his point total from last season.