Miller was promoted to the active roster ahead of Monday's clash with Pittsburgh per TSN, in which he registered three blocks, two hits and two PIM in 21:59 of ice time.

One of Miller's blocks was likely a game-saving moment as netminder Igor Shesterkin was out of position. The young blueliner figures to continue seeing increased in minutes, especially with the team moving on from Anthony DeAngelo. The University of Wisconsin product has four points in nine games and should challenge for the 20-point threshold.