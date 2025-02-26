Miller (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Islanders.
Miller was injured in the second period. The severity of his injury is not known at this time. If Miller is unavailable for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, Zac Jones will likely draw into the lineup in a bottom-four role.
