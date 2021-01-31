Miller dished out two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss against Pittsburgh on Saturday. He also had two hits, two blocks and one shot.

The rookie jumped into a rush in the second period to join Kevin Rooney on a 2-on-0 short-handed breakaway, working a perfect give-and-go on Rooney's goal that tied the game 2-2. Miller later drew the secondary assist on another game-tying goal, this time by Chris Kreider. Miller has found the scoresheet in three of his last five games, collecting one goal and three assists, and is a plus-3 during that stretch. The 2018 first-round pick has performed well in his first month as an NHLer.