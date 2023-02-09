Miller dished out three helpers and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Miller assisted on each of New York's first three goals, helping set up Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil in the opening frame before adding another apple on Alexis Lafreniere's marker in the second. This was the first three-point game of Miller's NHL career. The 23-year-old defenseman has already set a career high with 28 points, and his contributions have come despite minimal usage on the power play; only three of Miller's points have come with the extra man.