Miller had a shot, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.

It's disappointing that Miller didn't get in on the fun offensively while nine teammates produced multi-point outings, but he played well in his own end, producing two hits and four takeaways in 21:58 of ice time. The 21-year-old rookie has just one point in his last 12 games, and while Miller's expected to add more offense to his game as his career progresses, his short-term fantasy upside is limited.