Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Forward turned defender drafted at 22
Miller was drafted 22nd overall by the Rangers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
Miller is a big boy -- 6-foot-3 and a cut 205 pounds -- and a four-sport athlete. A converted forward who now plays D, Miller is raw -- he still pinches at the wrong time and uses his forward brain rather than a blueliner's sensibilities. He has great wheels and soft hands, but is still at least four-to-five years from even getting to the NHL. So, if you can wait on a guy with the upside of a Shea Theodore, then go ahead and invest.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...