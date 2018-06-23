Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Forward turned defender drafted at 22

Miller was drafted 22nd overall by the Rangers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Miller is a big boy -- 6-foot-3 and a cut 205 pounds -- and a four-sport athlete. A converted forward who now plays D, Miller is raw -- he still pinches at the wrong time and uses his forward brain rather than a blueliner's sensibilities. He has great wheels and soft hands, but is still at least four-to-five years from even getting to the NHL. So, if you can wait on a guy with the upside of a Shea Theodore, then go ahead and invest.