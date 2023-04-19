Miller earned an assist in Game 1 against the Devils on Tuesday.
Miller may be stuck in a six-game goal drought yet has picked up three assists over that stretch while making nine hits and nine blocks. The youngster was expected to see time with the No. 2 power-play unit Tuesday, but he saw that role going to Jacob Trouba instead.
