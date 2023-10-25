Miller logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Miller is heating up a bit with three helpers over his last two contests. The 23-year-old blueliner is up to four helpers, five shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through six games this season. Miller's not seeing much power-play time -- Adam Fox quarterbacks the first unit and Erik Gustafsson is on the second unit. Nonetheless, Miller can chip in across the board to help fantasy managers, though his physicality has been a bit muted to start the campaign.