Miller notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Miller snapped a nine-game point drought with his helper on Alexis Lafreniere's empty-net tally. The 24-year-old Miller continues to play in a top-four role, but he's had a bit of a down year on offense. He's at 30 points, 93 shots on net, 143 hits, 111 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 76 appearances. He produced 43 points in 79 outings a year ago.